Sara Lee Dead at 30: WWE, Saraya and More Pay Tribute to Wrestling Champ

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of their own, Sara Lee.
The former WWE wrestler, who rose to fame after being crowned the Tough Enough champ in 2015, died on Oct. 5 at the age of 30. Her mom confirmed the tragic news with a statement shared to social media.
"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," her mom, Terri Lee, wrote in an Oct. 5 Facebook post. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."
Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston—who performed on WWE under the name Wesley Blake—and their children, Piper, 5, Brady, 3, and Case, 14 months. In her heartbreaking statement Lee's mom added that her family members "all need prayers especially Cory and her children."
Following news of her passing, WWE stars, along with the organization, paid tribute to Lee's legacy.
"WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee," the company wrote on Twitter. "As a former ‘Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."
Alexis Cabrera, also known professionally as Alexa Bliss also shared her condolences. "We love you, Sara. So heartbreaking," she wrote alongside a photo posted to Twitter. "Please keep Cory & their family in your thoughts and prayers."
"This is heartbreakingly tragic," WWE Divas champion Saraya tweeted. "Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with."
Retired wrestler Mick Foley also shared a few words in Lee's honor, writing, "This is just awful news. I'm sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends."
Daria Rae Berenato, who performs under the moniker Sonya Deville and competed alongside Lee in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, added that the loss of Lee was "absolutely heart breaking."
"Life is too short," she added. "Sara was awesome, sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones."
Lee's cause of death remains unknown at this time.