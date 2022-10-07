Twitter Accuses Elon Musk of "Mischief" in Response to His Request to Stop His Trial

Watch : Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Twitter may not have their day in court.

Elon Musk decided to go forward with the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, on the grounds that the trial between him and the social media company is adjourned, per a letter sent to Twitter by Musk's lawyers obtained by E! News on Oct. 4.

Musk then filed a motion to stay the trial and remove it from the court's calendar, arguing that his plan to proceed with the deal now makes the trial "moot," per court documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 6.

The Tesla CEO has "agreed" to perform the obligations that were a part of the deal, and he is willing to close the transaction, which is likely to occur on or around Oct. 28.

"Yet, Twitter will not take yes for an answer," the court documents read. "Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders' interests."