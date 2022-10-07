Twitter Accuses Elon Musk of "Mischief" in Response to His Request to Stop His Trial

Elon Musk requested the trial between him and Twitter be removed from the court’s calendar as he plans to go forward with the deal. Learn why Twitter fought to keep the trial and what happens now.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 07, 2022 12:56 AMTags
LegalTwitterCelebrities
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Twitter may not have their day in court.

Elon Musk decided to go forward with the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, on the grounds that the trial between him and the social media company is adjourned, per a letter sent to Twitter by Musk's lawyers obtained by E! News on Oct. 4.

Musk then filed a motion to stay the trial and remove it from the court's calendar, arguing that his plan to proceed with the deal now makes the trial "moot," per court documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 6.

The Tesla CEO has "agreed" to perform the obligations that were a part of the deal, and he is willing to close the transaction, which is likely to occur on or around Oct. 28.

"Yet, Twitter will not take yes for an answer," the court documents read. "Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders' interests."

photos
Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

Musk's side went on to argue that the trial is an "enormous waste of party and judicial resources" and that it will keep the deal from closing longer.

However, Twitter wasn't agreeing to pause the trial that easily.

A letter on behalf of Twitter to Delaware's Court of Chancery, obtained by E! News on Oct. 6, was written in response to Musk's request. In the letter, Twitter fought against Musk's proposed plan.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

3

RHOBH Reunion: See Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Epic Showdown

Twitter said Musk has still refused to accept the obligations in the contract, has not made best efforts to close the deal and that this request is an "invitation to further mischief and delay," per the letter.

Twitter said that Musk should close this deal next week, and until he does, they are entitled to their trial.

However, the Delaware Court of Chancery sided with Musk for now and placed a stay on this trial until Oct. 28, as seen in court documents obtained by E! News. If Musk does not hold up his end of the deal, both sides have been instructed to receive new court dates for November.

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

3

RHOBH Reunion: See Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Epic Showdown

4

Pregnant Hilary Swank Reveals the Significance of Her Twins’ Due Date

5

Bachelor Nation Alum Reacts After Husband Catches Aaron Judge Ball

Latest News

RHONY's Bethenny Frankel Sues TikTok Over Fake Endorsement Ads

Exclusive

Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Responds to Claims Her Win Was “Rigged”

Exclusive

Danielle Pinnock's Body Positivity Journey Inspired Ghosts Role

Twitter Accuses Elon Musk of "Mischief" After Request to Stop Trial

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

Is Katy Perry Ready for Retirement? She Says…

Charli D'Amelio Shares If She’s Bothered By Chase Hudson’s Song