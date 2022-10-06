Is Katy Perry Ready for Retirement? She Says…

Katy Perry is wrapping up her Las Vegas residency, loves being a mom, enjoys her job on American Idol and is in a loving relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Is retirement next?

Katy Perry's teenage dream isn't ending anytime soon.

The "Firework" singer is raising daughter Daisy, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom while continuing to take her music career to the next level after 15 years in the biz. Is there more left for her to do?

Absolutely! KatyCats have nothing to worry about. "It's not like I'm heading into retirement," Perry said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "Trust, sweetheart, she's got a couple of aces still left up her sleeve."

Perry has been focusing on being a first time mom for the past two years, but new music is on the horizon. "I think that it's just given me so much love and joy," the "I Kissed a Giri" singer said of motherhood, "I'm sure that will pour out of me the next time I go to make a record."

The singer shared of her daughter, "I think that's probably the top three profound things that happen in a person's life. For me, it's definitely been the most profound. To be able to go through that and just that feeling of love that I've always been searching for."

While music is always on her mind, she has a lot to balance at the moment.

So although she admitted that she's "never not" writing new music, she said she hasn't fully thought about what her new tunes will sound like.

"I put out Smile during the pandemic a couple of years ago, and I've done a couple of other things. I really enjoyed putting out "When I'm Gone" with Alesso," she reflected. "But I was putting all of my energy into Vegas. I miss my fans around the world, and I really want to go to them and see them and just travel the world again. Some of them can't come and see me in Vegas, so I'm going to head out and see them!"

Perry certainly has a lot to celebrate these days and she knows it, telling Rolling Stone, "I'm just excited for the future because there's so much more to come."

Those retirement rumors can officially be "Tucked" away.

