Is Charli D'Amelio Bothered By Chase Hudson’s Song About Her? She Says...

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

Charli D'Amelio is responding to her ex's recent diss track.

The TikTok star finally addressed Chase Hudson's viral song "All The Things I Hate About You," which was released after she debuted her new romance with Landon Barker.

Charli's response to the fierce message? She's choosing to accept the flattery. "I love that people think about me enough to write songs about me," she said during an Oct. 5 episode of the BFFs podcast with Josh Richards, Bri Chickenfry and Dave Portnoy.

In the song, Huddy seemingly slams the social media personality as "a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter." He also appears to accuse Charli of stabbing him in the back "like nothing."