House of the Dragon: How King Viserys Is Really to Blame for the Targaryen Civil War

During the Oct. 9 episode of House of the Dragon, viewers witnessed a brief moment of peace among the Targaryen family. However, that was all ruined thanks to a confession by King Viserys.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 10, 2022 2:08 AMTags
TVGame Of ThronesCelebrities
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

Warning: this article contains House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers.

King Viserys just royally screwed up.

During the Oct. 9 episode of House of the Dragon, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) finally made up after being at odds for years. Not only did Alicent acknowledge Rhaenyra as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, but the former friends seemed ready to spend real time together.

Unfortunately, this moment of peace was derailed after a deathbed confession by Viserys (Paddy Considine), as he told his wife about the "prince that was promised" prophecy. "You wanted to know, if I believed it to be true," the confused Viserys said as Alicent comforted him. "Don't you remember? Aegon. His dream, the song of ice and fire."

As he continued, Viserys said what Aegon (his ancestor, not his son with Alicent) saw in the North was true. "The prince to unite the realm against the cold and the dark," he explained. "It is you, you are the one. You must do this."

This message from the dying Viserys seemed to inspire Alicent to return to her mission of putting her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne over Rhaenyra, as she told her husband, "I understand, my king."

photos
House of the Dragon Cast in and Out of Costume

Here's the kicker: We don't actually think Viserys knew he was speaking his confession to Alicent. Earlier in the episode, Rhaenyra visited her father's bedside and the sickly king first thought he was speaking to his lady wife. When Rhaenyra clarified that it was his daughter, she asked, "The song of ice and fire, do you believe it to be true?"

At the time, Rhaenyra never got a clear answer from Viserys, as he was heavily medicated. So, clearly, his final words were meant for Rhaenyra, who he wanted to confirm as the prophesized one. Instead, he gave the self-righteous Alicent motive to carry on with her treasonous plan.

HBO

And, as those who've read George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel know, the Targaryens eventually find themselves in a bloody civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. So, we can only imagine what comes next.

To see how this drama plays out, be sure to catch the new House of the Dragon episode Oct. 16 on HBO.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Reveals Status With Devon Diep

2

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

3

Chicago and Psalm West Sing Kanye West's Song That References Them

4

Elon Musk Offers Theory About His Daughter Vivian’s Estrangement

5

The Great British Bake Off Faces Backlash Over Its Mexican Week

Latest News

House of the Dragon: Who We Blame for the Targaryen Civil War

Exclusive

Lily Collins Reveals What She Has Learned After One Year of Marriage

Chicago and Psalm West Sing Kanye West's Song That References Them

Elon Musk Offers Theory About His Daughter Vivian’s Estrangement

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Won't Run for President

SNL's Ego Nwodim Plays Ariel the Little Mermaid on Show

Shakira Shares Video of a Stomped Heart After Gerard Piqué Split