The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reveals Status of His Dating Life After Susie Evans Split

Watch : The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Break Up

Clayton Echard is only interested in one kind of love: self-love.

After announcing his split from former Bachelor contestant Susie Evans in September 2022, Clayton got candid over where his mindset is at the moment—and that doesn't include dating.

"I'm not looking to date right now. I'm not mentally healed," the former NFL player exclusively told E! News. "I can't even fathom seeing anybody in that light right now. And so, I think I'm really just taking this time to focus on myself."

Clayton added, "And I yeah, if I'm not healed, then I can't allow anybody else to be a part of my life."

When it comes to how him and Susie are doing, the Bachelor Nation star revealed that the exes are "on good terms," saying, "We've checked in a few times since we've broken up just basically saying, 'Hey, how are you doing?'"

Clayton explained that the two have a deep understanding of one another after sharing the experience of appearing on The Bachelor, stating, "At the end of the day, we know what we've went through is different than what anyone else has experienced. So, we'll probably be one of the only few people to really understand each other in that sense."