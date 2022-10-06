Andrea Denver Teases a Summer House Return and the Inspiration Behind His New Clothing Line

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

In fact, Lexi is taking another big step in their relationship by picking up Andrea's first language. "She's actually learning Italian," he revealed. "Every time we come to Italy we have a private tutor that comes to my place here in Italy. She's still a little shy but she's doing really well and I'm really proud of her."

The lovebirds are even getting serious about settling down in his home country one day. "Every time we come she's like, 'I wanna move there one day,' so we are both on the same page about one day moving back full time to Italy, which makes me really happy," Andrea said. "I'm glad that she's embracing the Italian lifestyle and she's enjoying it."

As for Andrea's future on Summer House, he teased a special season seven surprise might be in store for fans.

"I'll tell you a little secret: you're not gonna see me there full time but you're still gonna see me," he shared. "I was still able to go to the Hamptons on a few weekends. It was great because I made a lot of great friends over there."

Will fans see Lexi on the Bravo show too? "You might see her face show up as well," he revealed. "It's been great, I was really happy to be back a few times. The group is always great and it's nice to hang out altogether."

Andrea's clothing line Son of Wind is available online now.

