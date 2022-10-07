See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Liz Say She's "Done" After Ed Accuses Her of Cheating

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Liz has reached her breaking point.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 9 episode, Liz exclaims she's "done" with fiancé Ed, after he accuses her of cheating.

"He thinks I'm gonna sleep with a f--king girl or a f--king guy," a barefooted Liz snaps as she flees her and Ed's party. But that's the least of the couple's problems, as Liz reveals, "I can't even f--king stay out past 11 p.m. without his f--king permission."

As Liz tries to dodge the 90 Day Fiancé: HEA? cameras, she expresses frustration with Ed's insecurities. "He doesn't believe in himself," she continues, "which is the most pathetic piece of s--t that I've ever known."

Liz eventually confesses that her family has reservations about the relationship. "They say, 'Oh, are you really gonna take care of him? He's older than you are,'" she reveals. "I would 100 percent take care of him. But, if I were to be fragile tomorrow, I don't think he would take care of me the way that I would take care of him—and that's what f--king sucks."