Exclusive

See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Liz Say She's "Done" After Ed Accuses Her of Cheating

In this exclusive look at the Oct. 9 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz was ready to walk away from her relationship after Ed accused her of cheating with a female co-worker.

Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Liz has reached her breaking point.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 9 episode, Liz exclaims she's "done" with fiancé Ed, after he accuses her of cheating. 

"He thinks I'm gonna sleep with a f--king girl or a f--king guy," a barefooted Liz snaps as she flees her and Ed's party. But that's the least of the couple's problems, as Liz reveals, "I can't even f--king stay out past 11 p.m. without his f--king permission."

As Liz tries to dodge the 90 Day Fiancé: HEA? cameras, she expresses frustration with Ed's insecurities. "He doesn't believe in himself," she continues, "which is the most pathetic piece of s--t that I've ever known."

Liz eventually confesses that her family has reservations about the relationship. "They say, 'Oh, are you really gonna take care of him? He's older than you are,'" she reveals. "I would 100 percent take care of him. But, if I were to be fragile tomorrow, I don't think he would take care of me the way that I would take care of him—and that's what f--king sucks."

photos
Meet the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Cast

Meanwhile, Ed is equally "pissed" and "embarrassed" about the incident, noting in a confessional, "I think that Liz is drunk and she's not thinking. So, I'm trying to call Liz and she's not picking up the phone. I'm worried about her safety."

Similarly, Ed is also concerned about what's next for the relationship, adding, "This is showing me that we have too many issues that aren't resolved before we can get married."

Aaron Feldman/True Photography/TLC

Are Liz and Ed really done for good? For this answer, catch the newest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

