Here’s How Season 2 of Stranger Things Almost Ended

Apparently, things could have gotten a lot worse for the kids of Hawkins.
The Stranger Things writers revealed in a tweet that Will (Noah Schnapp) could have had a lot more than just being possessed on his conscious.
"Crazy s--t that almost happened #1," the account wrote Oct. 5. "In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob." Yikes. Instead, the lovable character met his end at the hands of a Demogorgon.
And does that "#1" indicate that we'll soon get to find out more "crazy s--t that almost happened"? We'll have to wait and see.
In season two, Bob (Sean Astin) was a lovable fan favorite Radio Shack manager who began dating Will's mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder). At the end of the season, Bob used his computer skills to help Joyce and Will escape from a laboratory where they were trapped by Demogorgons; unfortunately, in the process, Bob was mauled to death by one of the creatures in front of Joyce.
But apparently, the situation could have been even more dire. Throughout the season, Will became controlled by the Mind Flayer after his season one visit to the Upside Down. And though he emerged (somewhat) unscathed, the writers have confirmed Will could have been the cause of his father-figure's death, who apparently was doomed either way.
Plus, this problem isn't going away anytime soon: In the season four finale, Will confirmed that he and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) are still connected after their season two encounter. And now that Vecna has succeeded in merging the Upside Down with Hawkins, Indiana, things are clearly about to go haywire.
"We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history," Bower told E! News exclusively in July. "So it would be a joy to get back in there, as I'll gently put it."
Hopefully, we'll find out Will's fate sooner rather than later. The same Twitter account confirmed the writers' room is now working on season five of the Netflix mystery drama, tweeting on Aug. 2, "Day 1."
In the meantime, you can catch up on all four seasons of Stranger Things, now on Netflix.