Why Iman Doesn’t Want People to Call David Bowie Her “Late Husband"

There are no changes for the love Iman has for David Bowie.

The supermodel shared that she thinks about the superstar "all the time," including "every day and every minute" since his passing in 2016. Through a gift given to her by a friend, Iman carries a memento that keeps David close to her heart.

"I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," Iman told Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM TODAY Show Radio on Oct. 5. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."

Bowie, who died at age 69 from liver cancer, married Iman in 1992, and to her, he'll "always be" her husband.

"People say 'your late husband' and I said 'don't call my husband late,'" she said. "He's not my 'late husband.' He's my husband and he'll always be."

She added, "If you're lucky, you'll experience something like that. It's luck and I was lucky," to which Hoda asked Iman if she believed meeting David was luck.