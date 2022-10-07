19 Accessories From Amazon to Complete Your Halloween Costume Starting at $6

Here's everything you need to complete or build your Halloween costumes this year.

By Carly Shihadeh Oct 07, 2022 10:00 AMTags
E-comm: Halloween Accessories

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With Halloween approaching quickly, we're already feeling the pressure to build the perfect costumes for all of our upcoming Halloween parties and events. We love a costume that takes little effort but still makes a fun statement at a spooky season party. The key to any costume (and sometimes making up the entire costume) is the finishing touches. We found 19 accessories on Amazon that can stand alone as costumes or enhance the costume you already have in the works.

From Euphoria and Y2K-inspired makeup and hair accessories to devil and cat ears to your favorite movie characters, you're going to love these Halloween costume accessories. The best part? A lot of these accessories are trending now, so you can still look fashionable while also staying festive. 

Prices start at just $6, so scroll below to complete your spooky season Halloween costumes now.

GL-Turelifes Mermaid Sequins Chunky Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow Glitter Body Gel Festival Glitter Cosmetic Face Hair Nails Makeup Long Lasting Sparkling 30g (#09 White)

This glitter eyeshadow comes in 18 colors. It's giving us Euphoria vibes, but glittery makeup can be the perfect way to complete so many different costumes.

$8
Eyeshadow Liquid, Corleone Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, Waterproof Shining Eyeliners, Long Lasting, Quick-Drying, Multi-Dimension (A9)

This glitter eyeshadow is on sale for 41% off now.

$15
$9
PHOGARY Self-Adhesive Rhinestone Sticker 3375 Pieces Crystal in 5 Size 15 Colors Bling Craft Jewels Gem Stickers for Crafts, Body, DIY Nails, Festival, Carnival, Makeup

If you're dressing up like one of the characters from Euphoria, these $9 colorful crystals are the perfect way to decorate your face or hair. You'll be channeling Cassie, Maddy, and Jules vibes in no time.

$9
2800 PCS Face Pearls Gems Eye Crystals Body Jewels Self Adhesive Makeup Sticker Premium Euphoria Mermaid Jewelry Accessory and Nail Art Decorations for Women and Girls Prom Rave Festival Party(4 Sheet)

Pearlcore is trending, so if your costume needs some cute pearl touches, this $8 pack is for you.

$8
100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips, Beautiful Mini Butterfly Hair Clips Hair Accessories for Women and Girls, Random Color

Another trend this fall? All things Y2K style. These butterfly clips are the cutest way to finish off your Y2K costumes this Halloween.

$6
100 Pieces Butterfly Hair Clips Butterfly Clips for Hair 90s Girls Butterfly Clips Mini Hair Clips Butterfly with Box Mini Butterfly Clips Cute Clips Jelly Hair Accessories for Women (Clear Style)

Get 100 butterfly clips for just $13 to add some Y2K accessories to your Halloween look.

$13
2PCS Black Sexy Lace Cat Ear Headbands & Lace collar for Birthday Party Gift Women Hoop Head Girls Sexy Ear Cat Hairband Headwear Hair Accessories

Cat costumes are basic because they're so cute! Put a unique spin on your black cat costume with these chic lace details and matching choker necklace for just $6.

$6
Anna Belen

These adorable sparkly ears come in five colors, so you can add a pop of color with these hot pink ones or go classic with the black ones.

$11
Funcredible Bunny Ears Headband - Plush Easter Rabbit Ears - White and Pink Bunny Cosplay Costume Accessories for Kids and Adults

You'll be the cutest bunny in these $9 rabbit ears.

$9
Leg Avenue Bendable Velvet Bunny Ears

Here's a pair of bunny ears that will match with any of your outfits, so you can instantly turn a normal look into a Halloween costume.

$13
Devil Horn Headband Glitter Devil Ears Headband Devil Costume Accessory for Women Girls Halloween Costume Accessory

Show your spicy side with this $10 devil horn headband. You and your bestie can be the devil to your bestie's angel.

$10
Angel Bridal Gold Halo Headband -Photoshoot Hair Band Wedding Hair Accessory (gold)

And if you've been an angel lately, you can be the angel in the devil/ angel duo with this chic halo headband.

$10
Vampire Teeth Fangs Halloween Makeup - Vampire Accessories 3 Sizes Vampire Fangs Teeth with Fake Blood Adhesive , Halloween Decoration Costume Props Dress Up Accessories for Cosplay Halloween Party

If you want a subtle, unique touch to complete your killer vampire costume, these $7 fangs are perfect for you.

$7
Beelittle Police Hat Handcuffs Walkie Talkies Badge Sunglass Costume Accessories

Pair these accessories with a black outfit and you're instantly a cop for Halloween. 

$28
Kangaroo Harry Potter Tie and Glasses - Harry Potter Costume Accessories for Adults and Kids - Fun Halloween Costume - Wizard Griffindor Tie

These magical $9 accessories will make you look like the chicest Harry Potter.

$9
3 Pieces Hippie Costume Accessories Set Includes Rainbow Peace Sign Necklace, Flower Crown Headband and Hippie Sunglasses 60s 70s Dressing Accessory for Women Men

If you're going for '70s vibes this Halloween, this $11 accessory set is the perfect way to channel your inner hippie.

$11
Scooby Doo Cosplay Accessories Scooby Doo Headband Scooby Doo Gift - Scooby Doo Accessories Scooby Doo Collar

We're obsessed with this adorable collar choker that will make you look like Scooby Doo.

$25
Fairy Wings with Fairy Star Wand Floral Headband for Girls Women, Halloween Costume Angel Wings Dress Up Party Favor

Rock these accessories, and you'll look like a magical fairy in no time.

$22
1950's Womens Costume Accessories - 50s Chiffon Scarf,Cat Eye Glasses,Bandana Tie Headband,Drop Dot Earrings

You'll look so chic in these '50s accessories. It's basically an entire costume for just $13.

$13
