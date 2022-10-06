Brad Pitt Calls Out "Personal Attack" After Angelina Jolie Accuses Him of Abuse

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pitt is currently suing Jolie for allegedly selling her interests in their French winery, Chateau Miravel, without his consent.

In Jolie's latest response to the lawsuit, obtained by E! News, the Eternals star said she and Pitt got into a dispute on Sept. 14, 2016, while flying back from France to Los Angeles with their family. She claimed in the countersuit that Pitt accused her of being "too deferential" to their kids, prompting one child to speak out in her defense.

"When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the document read. "To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other."

In addition to alleging that Pitt got physical with two of their children, Jolie said in the filing that the actor screamed at her and "pushed her down yet again" when the plane landed. The actress filed for divorce days after the alleged incident.

"Coming on top of the traumatic breakup of their family and the years spent trying to heal their family—during which time she never spoke publicly about the events that led to their separation—Jolie could not take any more abuse," the cross complaint read. "In an effort to preserve her own mental health and well-being, Jolie decided to turn over the negotiations to her designated representatives and let them decide how best to finalize any sale."