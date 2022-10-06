See Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd & Blackpink's Jennie Claw Their Way to the Top In The Idol Trailer

HBO released another trailer for Sam Levinson's The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Blackpink's Jennie, Dan Levy, Troye Sivan and Rachel Sennott, to name a few. Watch it here!

The Idol's newest trailer is filled with literal idols.

On Oct. 6, HBO dropped the another tease of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's newest series The Idol, set to premiere in 2023. But this time, we're getting a glimpse of the full star-studded lineup, which includes Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Blackpink's Jennie, Dan Levy, Troye Sivan and Rachel Sennott, to name a few.

And why, you might be asking, are all these stars coming together? To create another one, obviously. The series follows Depp's Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop idol, and her complicated relationship with self-help guru Tedros, played by The Weeknd. In the trailer, her team is worried about another "psychotic break" as she gets closer with the cult leader and rises in fame. 

As Tedros blindfolds Jocelyn, he tells her that he needs "full control—no matter f--king what."

Though character descriptions haven't yet been released, it appears from the trailer that Jennie will be playing a fellow pop idol (which obviously isn't too far from her real life), while it seems like Levy, Sivan and Sennott will be playing various members of Jocelyn's team. Hank Azaria, Jane AdamsSuzanna SonEli RothHari NefDa'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike DeanRamsey and Moses Sumney round out the main cast, with the late Anne Heche appearing in a recurring role.

The series marks the acting debuts of many of the principal cast members, including Jennie and The Weeknd, who also created the series. It will also be the Depp's first television role. 

Shockingly, The Idol seems to be even more raunchy than Levinson's Euphoria, with The Weeknd doing lines of cocaine and spanking Depp in the trailer. Hey, as Adams' character tells Sivan's in the trailer, "people enjoy sex, drugs and hot girls."

Get ready to see these stars and more when The Idol premieres in 2023 on HBO.

