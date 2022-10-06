Kid Cudi Hints He May “Nearing the End” of His Music Career

Kid Cudi revealed that he doesn’t think he’ll be in the industry for much longer—and shared what job he’d like to take on next. Find out more.

Oct 06, 2022
Kid Cudi's on a pursuit of happiness beyond a career in music.

The "Day 'n' Night" rapper recently shared his thoughts on remaining in the industry as he grows older, revealing what he'd do if he did, in fact, leave life in the spotlight behind.

Citing rappers like Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Nas as artists who have managed to age with the craft, Cudi explained on the Oct. 6 episode of Hot Ones, "I feel like, I don't have what they have. I just don't know if I want to do music—drop albums—for too much longer."

The rapper—whose real name is Scott Mescudi—added, "I'm kind of nearing the end on all things 'Kid Cudi' I think." 

Although he didn't share further details on what he'd do if he did stop releasing new music, the How to Make It in America star did reveal that he has an idea of what kind of career he might like to pursue. 

"I'm really curious to see what else I can do," he shared. "I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher."

Noting that he can see himself being a teacher "for a couple years," he explained why the idea of going back to school sounds promising.

"When I'm like 50… infect the youth with that freshness," Kid Cudi said. "Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world."

