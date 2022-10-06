Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance

Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend.
And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News.
"Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious," the insider shared. "They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy." "Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."
The source also added that the "Wrecking Ball" singer, who recently relocated to Los Angeles after selling her Franklin, Tennessee home, is keeping things low-key.
They continued, "She wanted to take a step back from a crazy work schedule recently. She's in a good place."
Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, started dating in late 2021 after meeting through mutual friends. At the time, a source told E! that, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."
The drummer was then spotted supporting the Hannah Montana alum in Miami while she hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC, and the pair has been inseparable ever since.
And their love can't be tamed with Miley and Maxx packing on the PDA during a trip to Cabo San Lucas in February before bringing their romance back to the USA with a steamy makeout session in West Hollywood in April.
Although the couple has yet to publicly comment on their romance, the former Disney Channel star previously gushed over the Liily musician in September 2021, while reflecting on her festival outfits and the vibrant custom looks created by Maxx and designer Shane Kastl.
"This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," Miley told Vogue. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."
Prior to finding love with the musician, Miley was in decade-long on-again/off-again relationship with Liam Hemworth, her costar on the 2009 film The Last Song, who she married in December 2018. However, less than a year later, in August 2019, they parted ways for good.
Following her split from the Hunger Games actor, she dated dating Cody Simpson, calling it quits ten months later in August 2020.