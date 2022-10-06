Adidas Says Partnership With Kanye West Is "Under Review" Amid Controversy

Watch : Kanye West DEFENDS Selling Clothes in Construction Bags

Adidas' relationship with Kanye West may be coming to an end.

Days after the "Famous" rapper's controversial Paris Fashion Week show for Yeezy Season 9, the retailing giant released a statement announcing that their partnership with Ye was going to be evaluated.

"Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision," the company said in a statement to CNBC Oct. 6. "The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values."

Adidas added, "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."