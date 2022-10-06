Adidas Says Partnership With Kanye West Is "Under Review" Amid Controversy

Adidas released a statement announcing that they have placed Kanye West’s Yeezy collaboration “under review” after the rapper publicly criticized the brand on social media.

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 06, 2022 7:45 PMTags
FashionKanye WestControversyShoesCelebrities
Watch: Kanye West DEFENDS Selling Clothes in Construction Bags

Adidas' relationship with Kanye West may be coming to an end.

Days after the "Famous" rapper's controversial Paris Fashion Week show for Yeezy Season 9, the retailing giant released a statement announcing that their partnership with Ye was going to be evaluated. 

"Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision," the company said in a statement to CNBC Oct. 6. "The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values."

Adidas added, "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."

photos
Biggest Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Hollywood Unlocked Interview

In response to their statement, Kanye wrote on Instagram, in part, "F--K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS."

Adidas' statement comes nearly a month after Ye—who signed a deal with the company in 2013—went on a tirade on Instagram, accusing the retail giant of copying his designs, not opening Yeezy stores, as well as not giving him enough control over his products. He also suggested that he wanted to "leave" his deal with the corporation and be compensated $2 billion in damages. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2
Exclusive

Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance

3

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Says Goodbye After Last Episode

In September, Ye called out Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, posting and deleting an edited image of a New York Times front page that falsely claimed Kasper had died on Instagram. He also shared photos of several of the company's board members.

read
Kanye West Recalls Ex Kim Kardashian's Robbery and His Mental Health Journey During Yeezy Season 9 Show

Later that month, Ye disclosed that he was planning to leave both Gap and Adidas to create his own mark in the industry.

"It's time for me to go it alone," the "Mercy" rapper shared in a phone interview with Bloomberg Sept. 12. "It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry."

He added, "Now it's time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience."

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Kim Kardashian Hints About Why “Hot Girls” Fall for Pete Davidson

3

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

4

Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison

5

Post Malone's New Face Tattoo Will Have You Saying "Wow"

Latest News

Exclusive

Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance

Adidas Says Kanye West Partnership Is "Under Review" Amid Controversy

Does Jamie Lee Curtis Want a Freaky Friday Remake With Lindsay Lohan?

Constance Wu Calls Simu Liu's Joke About Her 2019 Tweets "a Betrayal"

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Says Goodbye After Last Episode

Love Is Blind Season 3 Trailer Teases Possible Fiancée Swap

Prince Harry, Elton John and More Take Legal Action Against Tabloid