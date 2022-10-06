Constance Wu Calls Simu Liu's Joke About Her 2019 Tweets "a Betrayal"

Watch : Constance Wu Says She Faced Sexual Harassment on Fresh Off the Boat

Constance Wu is opening up about a tough period in her life.

On Oct. 5's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Wu recalled the "betrayal" she felt from the Asian American community during a December 2019 event hosted by Simu Liu. At the Unforgettable Gala, which took place just months after her May tweets detailing her disappointment that Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season by ABC and subsequent suicide attempt, Liu made a joke about her social media behavior after Wu was promised the actor would steer clear of the topic.

"They wanted me to come 'cause they wanted to celebrate the show and the kids on the show," Wu explained. "At that time, there was so much controversy around me that I was like, 'If I go, people are just gonna want to talk about the tweets, and like, I love my kids on the show so much. I want this to be a moment for them to celebrate.' I told them, 'I don't want anybody to make fun of it, 'cause I'm still in a very raw place about it. I'm not ready to be mocked for it.'"

Though Wu told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that gala organizers were not aware of her suicide attempt, they "promised" her that she wouldn't be a subject of ridicule.