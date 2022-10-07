How the Stars of Derry Girls Feel About Saying Goodbye to the Netflix Series

E!: What was it like saying goodbye to Derry Girls?

JL: I think I'll just miss just doing a show that has such a big impact on my own personal community and showing everybody in such a positive light. It's been such an honor to do the show, so I'll definitely miss that.

SM: I think I'll miss just going into that living room in the Quinn house. I think you're fully there when you go into the studio and it has everything that makes it, quintessentially, like a house from Derry. And even though it's a studio, it feels so warm and it feels so cozy and it feels so incredibly real.

DL: It's such an end of an era, really, for me. And to say goodbye to the character James and to the show is, it's like a mix of emotions. Really, it's so sad but also so happy to have him have a great ending and have the show have a great ending.

E!: Do you have a favorite memory from set?

JL: Having to carry the dead sheep. We were kind of standing there, holding it, waiting for the camera to turn over and we were all really wet and cold, and it smelled. We were like, "This is so weird," like, "This is our job. We're just standing in the middle of Belfast holding a dead sheep for like 10 hours."

SM: This year, we shot the Halloween sequence. Halloween in Derry is absolutely massive. It's one of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the world and we get loads of tourists and stuff coming over and we really make a big deal out of it. And to have the people of Derry all be extras in our Halloween sequence and people come out to just watch us film, it's so amazing.

DL: Doing the dance routines have always been awesome and great fun, like the Spice Girls, "Rock the Boat," "Saturday Night." Those were always fun and stuck out for me, and doing rehearsals with the girls and learning the dance routines was always good fun.