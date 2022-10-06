Love Is Blind Season 3 Trailer Teases Possible Fiancée Swap

If you were a fan of Wife Swap, this season of Love Is Blind may be for you.
On Oct. 6, Netflix released the highly anticipated first look at season three of Love Is Blind. And, like in past seasons, plenty of drama is teased—including a potential fiancée swap. Yes, you read that correctly.
In the new trailer, contestants Cole and Matt get honest about their respective relationship struggles following their time in the pods as Matt asks Cole point blank, "Do you think I should have any reservations?"
"Are you kidding me?" Cole responds. "We should just swap fiancées."
If only it were that simple.
We don't anticipate a happy ending for Matt, as he's later seen shouting, "Tell me how to stay, 'cause I'm out," before slamming a door.
Matt and Cole aren't the only ones struggling, as Bartise admits that he's "having feelings for multiple women right now." Hopefully, this is an issue he's facing inside the pods, not after.
In one of the more heartbreaking moments of the trailer, a tearful Nancy confesses, "The person that I love doesn't love me."
Perhaps love really isn't blind after all?
So far, only two couples from Netflix's dating experiment remain together: Season one's Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, as well as Amber Pike and Matt Barnett. Season two, which aired earlier this year, saw Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson make it down the aisle. But, in August 2022, both couples announced that they were divorcing.
"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," Iyanna and Jarrette wrote in a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts Aug. 17. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."
Danielle and Nick did not release a joint statement, but both reflected on their split online in September. Nick wrote Sept. 21, "Like many of us going through a loss, or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief as we navigate our emotions."
He added, "I am working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression."
Danielle shared a post of her own on Sept. 21, writing, "It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw."
"However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey," she continued, "and continue to support me throughout this entire experience."
Love Is Blind season three premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.