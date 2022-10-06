Love Is Blind Season 3 Trailer Teases Possible Fiancée Swap

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

If you were a fan of Wife Swap, this season of Love Is Blind may be for you.

On Oct. 6, Netflix released the highly anticipated first look at season three of Love Is Blind. And, like in past seasons, plenty of drama is teased—including a potential fiancée swap. Yes, you read that correctly.

In the new trailer, contestants Cole and Matt get honest about their respective relationship struggles following their time in the pods as Matt asks Cole point blank, "Do you think I should have any reservations?"

"Are you kidding me?" Cole responds. "We should just swap fiancées."

If only it were that simple.

We don't anticipate a happy ending for Matt, as he's later seen shouting, "Tell me how to stay, 'cause I'm out," before slamming a door.

Matt and Cole aren't the only ones struggling, as Bartise admits that he's "having feelings for multiple women right now." Hopefully, this is an issue he's facing inside the pods, not after.