Exclusive

The New Grey's Anatomy Cast Explains the Doctor "Boot Camp" They Had to Go Through

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Grey's Anatomy newcomers Adelaide Kane, Harry Shum Jr. and Niko Terho detailed everything they learned to become TV doctors. Here's what they shared.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 06, 2022 6:49 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyABCExclusivesEllen PompeoCelebrities
Watch: Grey's Anatomy New Cast Takes Medical Training Bootcamp

Grab your person and settle in, because we now know what it takes to become a Grey's Anatomy doctor.

The long-running medical drama is welcoming newcomers Adelaide Kane, Harry Shum Jr. and Niko Terho for season 19, but not before putting them through their paces. As Adelaide exclusively detailed to E! News, the new Grey Sloan Memorial interns—which also include Midori Francis and Alexis Floyd—"started out with a two week boot camp."

"They taught us how to suture and how to check heartbeats," she shared, "and how to listen for breath sounds and how to intubate people."

And while the training for the show was very insightful, Adelaide noted that being thrown into a Grey's surgical situation was an "insane" experience. "You've got the surgical gloves on," the Reign star continued. "You've got hands in fake body cavities. There's so much to touch and pick up and you got so many tools in your hands. It is like a very grown up, very sterile playground."

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

As for how the Grey's newbies learned all the medical jargon, Harry said the secret was simply "repetition."

"We stumble a lot," he admitted. "Thoracotomy is the easier one. There are ones that I can't even repeat anymore. After it's done filming you just say, 'OK, hopefully we don't have to say that again. But we probably will.'"

This is certainly on brand for the new crop of interns, as Niko told E! News that the up-and-coming doctors are "messy."

"They're not very good at what they're doing yet," he added. "They're still learning."

ABC/Nino Muñoz

As the Grey's Anatomy season 19 trailer notes, the show's new class of interns are not a group of shining stars. Namely, after having to rebuild their own residency program, the hospital selected doctors who may not have been placed previously.

"We didn't hire you for your grades," Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey tells the nervous group. "We hired you for your fight."

See how the new doctors do when Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

3

Kim Kardashian Hints About Why “Hot Girls” Fall for Pete Davidson

4

Kate Beckinsale Reacts to Fans Shipping Pete Davidson, Gisele Bündchen

5

Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Her Divorce

Latest News

Does Jamie Lee Curtis Want a Freaky Friday Remake With Lindsay Lohan?

Constance Wu Calls Simu Liu's Joke About Her 2019 Tweets "a Betrayal"

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Says Goodbye After Last Episode

Love Is Blind Season 3 Trailer Teases Possible Fiancée Swap

Prince Harry, Elton John and More Take Legal Action Against Tabloid

Exclusive

New Grey's Anatomy Stars Went Through a Doctor "Boot Camp"

Exclusive

Gizelle Bryant Reveals These Real Housewives Fought on RHUGT 3