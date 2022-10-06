The New Grey's Anatomy Cast Explains the Doctor "Boot Camp" They Had to Go Through

Watch : Grey's Anatomy New Cast Takes Medical Training Bootcamp

Grab your person and settle in, because we now know what it takes to become a Grey's Anatomy doctor.

The long-running medical drama is welcoming newcomers Adelaide Kane, Harry Shum Jr. and Niko Terho for season 19, but not before putting them through their paces. As Adelaide exclusively detailed to E! News, the new Grey Sloan Memorial interns—which also include Midori Francis and Alexis Floyd—"started out with a two week boot camp."

"They taught us how to suture and how to check heartbeats," she shared, "and how to listen for breath sounds and how to intubate people."

And while the training for the show was very insightful, Adelaide noted that being thrown into a Grey's surgical situation was an "insane" experience. "You've got the surgical gloves on," the Reign star continued. "You've got hands in fake body cavities. There's so much to touch and pick up and you got so many tools in your hands. It is like a very grown up, very sterile playground."