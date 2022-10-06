Gizelle Bryant Reveals These Real Housewives Stars Fought on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3

When Housewives travel, drama always follows.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is sharing juicy details about which of her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three co-stars had the most beef with each other during their trip to Thailand.
In addition to Gizelle, the new season stars Gizelle's RHOP co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.
According to Gizelle, there were multiple pairs who went head-to-head on the vacation.
"We had Heather and Whitney, we had Porsha and Candiace, we had Porsha and Leah, we had Gizelle and Heather," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News of the season three disputes. But the bad blood didn't last too long as Gizelle explained, "Everybody really was able to like step up and state their case and we all respected how each other felt even if we didn't agree."
While Gizelle said she and BFF Porsha "laughed for eight days straight" on the trip, it took her a minute to warm up to the Housewives from other cities.
"I didn't really know the Miami girls that well or the Salt Lake City girls and I'm happy to say that I feel like we're friends now," she dished. "There were some ups and downs and some rocky roads—especially with Salt Lake and with Miami. I mean it's just the nature of trips, you're gonna have ups and downs. But when we all left I was actually sad to see us go. I think about them all the time, we text each other all the time. We really had a bonding experience."
Drama aside, Gizelle gushed, "I cannot tell you how much fun it was. I was legitimately like, ‘Thailand? That's all the way on the other side of the world, why do I have to fly all the way over there? That's just doing too much.' I was so happy it was in Thailand and Thailand is so freaking beautiful and we really, really had a lot of fun."
Catch up on the first two seasons of RHUGT any time on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
