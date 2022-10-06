Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares How Life Has Changed After the Arrival of Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!

A bigger family often leads to bigger change.

That's certainly the case for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt who are now navigating life with 2-year-old Lyla and 4-month-old Eloise Christina. According to the mother of two, having multiple kids around the house is far different from just one.

"For me, the biggest transition has really just been sleep because it feels like when they both sleep, it's amazing," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Then, when one of them wakes up, it really just changes everything."

Katherine added, "I'm really open to learning any hack humanly possible when it comes to making things easier or making a better use of your time."

In between naps and rest, the best-selling author has been trying to connect with other new moms. Every week, she hosts an Instagram Live called "BDA Baby"—a.k.a. Before, During, After Baby—to explore multiple topics surrounding parenthood.