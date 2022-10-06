Dixie D'Amelio Recalls Setting Up Sister Charli With Landon Barker

Dixie D'Amelio knows a thing or two about playing cupid.
After all, she set her little sister Charli D'Amelio up with Landon Barker earlier this year. The "Psycho" singer reflected on pointing Charli towards the musician without realizing sparks were about to fly.
"When it happened, I set it up. I just saw him and was like 'Why don't you talk to Landon?,'" Dixie, 21, shared during an Oct. 6 appearance on the BFFs podcast. "He seems like a nice kid. Your type I guess." "And I didn't think any more of it, I was being a good older sister."
Charli, 18, agreed with her sister and gave viewers a look into where she stands in her relationship with Landon.
"What happened is for these past two years, I've put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart," she explained. "If that creates drama for other people that's theirs to deal with. I'm happy. He's happy and that's really all to it."
Charli and Landon first started dating in June 2022, where they made waves after appearing at different events together and were spotted holding hands after a Machine Gun Kelly concert in New York City.
Then, the two solidified their romance on their Instagram Stories in June, showing off their new tattoos from the same Los Angeles-based artist Arbel Nagar.
Since then, the pair has been inseparable showing off their love in adorable PDA packed photos, and most recently Landon supported his girlfriend at Dancing With The Stars alongside dad Travis and step-mom Kourtney Kardashian.
Can you say Kravis 2.0?
The D'Amelio Show star also spoke out about the drama surrounding herself, Landon and ex Chase Hudson that has made headlines over the past year, which included Chase, who releases music under the name Huddy, putting the dancer on blast for the end of their relationship in his song "All The Things I Hate About You."
Landon stuck up for Charli calling out Chase in a series of Instagram Stories in July, where she chimed in as well. Putting the conversation to rest, Charli shared during the BFFs podcast, "I'm dating Landon. But it's not my relationship that's drama, it's other people making drama out of it."