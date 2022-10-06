Demi Lovato Forced to Reschedule Concert After Losing Voice

Give your
Demi Lovato announced that she was forced to cancel her Oct. 5 concert in Rosemont, Illinois, as part of her current "Holy Fvck" tour due to ongoing health issues.
"Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice," the 30-year-old's message, posted to her tour's Instagram page, read. "I'm so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show."
The "Cool for the Summer" singer added, "Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it's announced."
Demi also shared her frustration with having to take some time away from the stage and her loyal fans.
"This is the absolute last thing I want to do," she wrote. "I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again. Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all."
Back in September, Demi expressed her frustrations with her ongoing health struggles. "This next tour will be my last," she wrote at the time. "I love and thank you guys."
"I'm so f--king sick," she added. "I can't get out of bed."
While Demi might be having to take a pause from tour life, she's certainly made every moment count up until now.
Just last week, she invited Ashlee Simpson to join her onstage during her stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Together, they performed Ashlee's 2004 hit "Lala" in front of the excited audience.
That night was sure to be one for the book in Demi's mind. In the past, she's shared that she considers the "Pieces of Me" singer to be one of her biggest inspirations, with Kelly Clarkson also being on the list.
"I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock," Demi said about Kelly during an Aug. 17 Apple Music 1 interview. "And I was like, 'Wait, that's what I want to do!' And there was also Ashlee Simpson 'LaLa,' and I was like, 'I want to do that!'"