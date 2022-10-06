Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Internet Shipping Her Ex Pete Davidson and Gisele Bündchen

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't officially called time out on their marriage, the internet can't help but play the dating game.
Many fans, for instance, are already shipping the supermodel with one man in particular: Pete Davidson. Why? Perhaps it's because the Saturday Night Live alum has been romantically linked to several stars in the past, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.
Speaking of Beckinsale, the actress recently liked a meme about the Tom and Gisele split speculation that featured a photo of a smiling Pete.
To be clear, Tom and Gisele are still married. But a source recently told E! News the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, have retained divorce attorneys.
"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the insider said, "but now that they have been apart for a few months, it seems like this is better for everyone."
Gisele and Tom tied the knot in February 2009. They went on to welcome two children together—Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom also has a son—Jack, 15—from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
But recently, fans have been wondering if Gisele and Tom are still united as a team. In a recent interview for ELLE's October issue, the runway star spoke about the athlete still playing football (after being a part of the New England Patriots for about two decades and then going to the Buccaneers, where he won his seventh Super Bowl, Tom announced his retirement in February before changing his mind and returning to the game less than two months later).
"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she told the magazine. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."
And Gisele has more goals she'd liked to achieve too. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she continued. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."
While fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Tom and Gisele, that won't stop followers from them wondering if hers could ever involve Pete.
"So how long will [it] be before I see Gisele on Staten Island with Pete Davidson?" one follower tweeted. Added another, "I'm praying for Pete Davidson x Gisele Bundchen." Wrote a third, "If Gisele starts dating Pete Davidson so help me god lmao."