JoJo Siwa Shares Her "Gay Awakening Story" That Includes Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan

JoJo Siwa is reminiscing about her coming out journey.

The former Nickelodeon star recently participated in the "One Thing About Me" TikTok trend, where she shared her "gay awakening story," during which she recalled how Demi Lovato's 2015 hit song "Cool for the Summer"—a seductive anthem about wanting a summer fling with another woman—made a big impression on her when she was 12.

"I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time," JoJo said in the Oct. 5 video. "I did not know what it meant back then but now that I'm much older and I understand, I know what it means."

The Dance Moms alum then fast-forwarded to the second moment in her "gay awakening." The 19-year-old noted, "Then a few years later, Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number. I pretty much watched it every day. Little me, she didn't know she was gay, until..."