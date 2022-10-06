The White Lotus Ups Its Body Count In Season 2 Trailer

Looks like checking into the White Lotus is just as dangerous this season as it was last time.
HBO released the trailer for the second season of The White Lotus Oct. 6, and yes: There's another body. After months of speculation, finally, the trailer teases some of the conflicts that will go down during the ensemble cast's stay at the hotel chain's Sicily, Italy location.
First, Dominic (Michael lmperioli), Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) are on a boys trip to learn about their family roots—but not by choice.
"We're on a family vacation right now and it's just the three of us," Albie explains, "because all the women in our family hate you."
And it's no wonder the women in their lives aren't the biggest fans: Throughout the teaser, the older men flirt and hook up with Italian locals Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), with Dominic even telling hotel concierge Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) that they'll be visiting him all week.
Meanwhile, Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) is beefing with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe)'s new best friend Cameron Babcock (Theo James), who thinks Harper is a "dud." Seems like since Ethan came into money after selling his company, he's been hanging out with the wealthy businessman and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), who aren't necessarily Harper's type of people.
"Did you vote, babe?" Cameron asks his wife in one scene. "Be honest."
She replies timidly, "I did. Didn't I?"
"Doesn't matter," Cameron quips in response.
And on the other side of the resort, Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid is back—and now, she's married to Greg (Jon Gries), whom she met in the first season. But he isn't the only person accompanying her on her Italian getaway: Her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) has also made her flight, which Greg isn't happy about.
He is seen snapping, "You bring your assistant to a vacation with your husband!" he implores.
McQuoid responds in her signature rasp, saying, "It's not like she's gonna be in our bed and stuff."
All of these conflicts clearly come to a head by the end of the season, as, by the end of the trailer, we see our first glimpse of a gun, a body bag being carried away and police lights flashing as Valentina runs around the hotel. Hey, at least the concierge isn't dying this season! (Sorry, Armond.)
Follow the twisty tale for yourself when The White Lotus season two premieres Oct. 30.