Cheryl Burke Says She and Matthew Lawrence May Go to Trial Over Custody of Their Dog

A dog is a woman's best friend—and Cheryl Burke is not ready to lose hers.
The Dancing With the Stars pro recently shared that she and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence—with whom she settled her divorce with last month—might be heading to court next year over custody of their beloved pup, Ysabella.
"We are going to go to trial—unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January," Cheryl said during the Oct. 2 episode of her Burke in the Game podcast. "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."
Of the French Bulldog, she added, "I'm a dog mom. And that's it. I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn't imagine my life without her."
E! News has reached out to Matthew's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.
Cheryl, 38, filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, Feb. 18 after nearly three years of marriage, according to the documents obtained by E! News. She cited Jan. 7, as their date of separation and listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
While Matthew has remained mum about his divorce, Cheryl has been open about the spit, revealing that the pair was in therapy before officially calling it quits.
"Matt and I, we definitely, we were in couples therapy, even before our marriage," the dancer explained on the May 4 episode of Tamron Hall. "I think that really was very helpful for both of us individually—I can only speak for myself and for me."
She added, "People evolve and people grow. And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you unfortunately grow apart."
On Sept. 19, the former couple finalized their divorce, per court documents obtained by E! News. As part of their divorce agreement, Matthew and Cheryl will each be obtaining one of their two properties and have decided to sustain their premarital agreement, which established that neither of them will be receiving spousal support.
The Mrs. Doubtfire actor will also receive the lease on a car.