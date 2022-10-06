Cheryl Burke Says She and Matthew Lawrence May Go to Trial Over Custody of Their Dog

Watch : Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce

A dog is a woman's best friend—and Cheryl Burke is not ready to lose hers.

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently shared that she and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence—with whom she settled her divorce with last month—might be heading to court next year over custody of their beloved pup, Ysabella.

"We are going to go to trial—unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January," Cheryl said during the Oct. 2 episode of her Burke in the Game podcast. "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."

Of the French Bulldog, she added, "I'm a dog mom. And that's it. I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn't imagine my life without her."

E! News has reached out to Matthew's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.