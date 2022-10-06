Greys Anatomy's Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon

Oops! Kate Walsh just let the cat out of the bag. 

The Grey's Anatomy star accidentally let it slip that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged during an Instagram Live she did with actress Amy Brenneman to commemorate the 15th anniversary of their former show, Private Practice

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," Kate, 54, said during the Oct. 5 video as she panned the camera to Andrew, who smiled and waved.

Catching the leak, Amy noted, "She just 100 percent outed your engagement."

Kate replied, "I did, I just outed our engagement," as Andrew said, "Aww."

During the Live, the 13 Reasons Why actress flashed her massive diamond ring on camera and shared a kiss with her fiancé. Kate later posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of two martini glasses along with the caption, "Celebrating with w/@andynix1!!"

Kate—who lives in Perth, Australia, with Andrew—has remained mum about their romance, however, she has been linked to the farmer since right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly meeting him on a cruise.

This will be Kate's second time down the aisle. In Sept. 2007, she married producer Alex Young in front of approximately 100 guests, including Grey's Anatomy co-stars Katherine Heigl, Chandra WilsonSara Ramirez and Justin Chambers.

After 15 months of marriage, Alex filed for divorce from Kate citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to NBC Washington. In a joint statement shared with Access Hollywood in 2008, the former couple said that they will "remain on friendly terms and sincerely hope the media will respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Kate and Alex's divorce was finalized in 2010.

