Why Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison

After being detained in a New York ICE detention center while fighting deportation, Anna Delvey, a.k.a Anna Sorokin, will be released. See what her attorney had to say about the reason.

Watch: Anna Sorokin Wants the Opportunity to Reinvent Herself

After being detained for more than a year, Anna Delvey (a.k.a Anna Sorokin) will be released—but that doesn't mean she's out of the woods just yet.

The fake German heiress—who became the subject of the Netflix hit, Inventing Anna—will be released from the custody of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in New York, where where she's been detained since March 2021 as she fights deportation after overstaying her visa. 

Sorokin's attorney, John Sandweg, confirmed in a statement to E! News that a judge granted her release.

"After 17 months of immigration detention, an immigration judge recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna and ordered her release subject to various conditions of supervision," he shared on Oct. 6. "This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass."

"She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York," he added. "As the Court found, however, the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risks can be more than adequately mitigated by appropriate supervision."

ICYMI, in 2017, Sorokin—who is still facing possible deportation to Germany—was arrested and charged with defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels, and acquaintances for a total amount upwards of $275,000.

Two years later, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services.

Additionally, she was acquitted of two charges: attempted grand larceny in the first-degree, regarding a $22 million loan she was set to obtain, and larceny in the second degree, relating to a $62,000 bill allegedly covered by a friend.

Ahead of her release, the 31-year-old shared her hope for the future moving forward.
 
"Hopefully I'll be given a chance to focus all my energy into something legal," she said in a June interview with NBC News NOW. "I'd love to be given an opportunity for people not to just dismiss me as a ‘scammer,' and just see what I'm going to do next."

