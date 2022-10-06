Why Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison

Watch : Anna Sorokin Wants the Opportunity to Reinvent Herself

After being detained for more than a year, Anna Delvey (a.k.a Anna Sorokin) will be released—but that doesn't mean she's out of the woods just yet.

The fake German heiress—who became the subject of the Netflix hit, Inventing Anna—will be released from the custody of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in New York, where where she's been detained since March 2021 as she fights deportation after overstaying her visa. Sorokin's attorney, John Sandweg, confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that a judge granted her release.

"After 17 months of immigration detention, an immigration judge recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna and ordered her release subject to various conditions of supervision," he told the outlet. "This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass."

"She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York," he added. "Nevertheless, as the court found, Anna does not pose such a risk that continued detention was necessary."