Why Christian Bale Says He "Owes" His Career to Leonardo DiCaprio

Christian Bale is saying thank you to Leonardo DiCaprio—just maybe not for a reason you'd expect.

In a new cover story for GQ's November issue, the actor, 48, credited the obtainment of many of his leading roles to DiCaprio passing on them first.

Take Bale's part in American Psycho, for instance. It's been reported that DiCaprio was originally tied to the 2000 film before Bale was cast as Patrick Bateman. In fact, GQ writer Zach Baron said it's been rumored that Bale has lost several roles to DiCaprio, including the part of Jack Dawson in Titanic.

So how does Bale feel about this? "Oh, dude. It's not just me," he said. "Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it beforehand. It doesn't matter what anyone tells you. It doesn't matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I've worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first. Right? I had one of those people actually tell me that."