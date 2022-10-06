Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

After Hilary Swank announced she's pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, her friend and former co-star Emmy Rossum responded to a negative comment on her behalf.

After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater.
 
The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
 
"AREN'T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD," the Instagram user commented underneath Hilary's post. "Gonna be in your 70's when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe." To which Emmy simply responded with three letters: "Gfy." (An abbreviation for "go f--k yourself").
 
Aside from sharing a first look at her growing bump to fans, earlier that day, the Million Dollar Baby star also revealed how was able to keep the pregnancy news under wraps.
 
"My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open," the actress, who currently stars in Alaska Daily, said during her Oct. 5 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "And then I put a jacket that wasn't in continuity."

"And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity,'" she recalled. "I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.'"

Noting that she is currently in her second trimester, the actress—who tied the knot with Phillip back in August 2018—added, "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable."
 

