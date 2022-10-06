Counting On’s Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Austin Forsyth

Watch : Jessa Duggar SLAMS Snub Rumors From Jill's Baby Shower

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's family is expanding on.

The Counting On couple revealed that they are expecting another child together in a YouTube video posted on Oct. 5. Titled "Baby #3 Is On The Way," the 13-minute clip showed Joy-Anna finding out that she's pregnant during a trip to Alaska with Austin.

As seen in the footage, the duo—who share daughter Evelyn, 2, and son Gideon, 4—wait patiently for results from a pregnancy test Joy-Anna took while staying with their friends. Upon looking at the positive result, Joy-Anna burst into tears of joy.

"I'm pregnant," she said, later adding, "I'm so excited."

In fact, Joy-Anna was so delighted by the baby news that she immediately got to crunching the numbers on her due date. "If our calculator is right, this little baby is due May 23rd," she said. "That's like right around our anniversary, which is so crazy."