Counting On’s Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Austin Forsyth

Counting On alum Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth—who share daughter Evelyn, 2, and son Gideon, 4—are expecting another child together. Read on for their pregnancy announcement.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's family is expanding on.

The Counting On couple revealed that they are expecting another child together in a YouTube video posted on Oct. 5. Titled "Baby #3 Is On The Way," the 13-minute clip showed Joy-Anna finding out that she's pregnant during a trip to Alaska with Austin.

As seen in the footage, the duo—who share daughter Evelyn, 2, and son Gideon, 4—wait patiently for results from a pregnancy test Joy-Anna took while staying with their friends. Upon looking at the positive result, Joy-Anna burst into tears of joy.

"I'm pregnant," she said, later adding, "I'm so excited."

In fact, Joy-Anna was so delighted by the baby news that she immediately got to crunching the numbers on her due date. "If our calculator is right, this little baby is due May 23rd," she said. "That's like right around our anniversary, which is so crazy."

The pregnancy comes three years after Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage. The TLC star noted in her video that her latest pregnancy is considered "high risk," so she and Austin booked an appointment with a doctor when they returned back home from their vacation.

"The doctor wanted us to come in as soon as we could as soon as we got home to make sure baby is doing okay," she explained, though assuring that she feels she's in a "really healthy spot."

As for how her doctor appointment went, Joy-Anna concluded the video by giving fans the news that all of her lab results were in good standing.

"All of my prenatal labs came back amazing," she said. "I'm so thankful."

