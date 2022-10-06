How the Cast of Grey’s Anatomy Is Bracing for Ellen Pompeo’s Reduced Role in Season 19

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Cast on Filming Without Ellen Pompeo

There's a changing of the guard underway at Grey Sloan.

As Grey's Anatomy prepares to enter his 19th season, premiering Oct. 6 on ABC, the beloved medical drama is getting a bit of a facelift. Not only are a crop of new cast members joining the show, Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey since the show's inception in 2005, announced she would only be appearing in a "limited capacity."

Grey's Anatomy without Meredith Grey?! Somebody sedate us!

However, the rest of the Grey's cast insists that even if Meredith might not be around as much—it's not time to impale yourself with an icicle.

"As far as our story tones are concerned, we still have that Meredith voice there, that Meredith presence," Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey, exclusively told E! News. "The thing we've learned over the seasons is that Grey's maintains its feel no matter who is there, no matter which characters are there. "

James Pickens Jr., who plays Richard Webber, agreed in saying, "She will hover over the show as long as the show is in existence."

Phew, we don't need to cue up "Chasing Cars" just yet.