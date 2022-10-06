RHOBH: Kyle Richards Accuses Erika Jayne's Team of Leaking Kathy Hilton "Meltdown" to Press

Alliances appear to be shifting in the 90210.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Oct. 5 season 12 finale ended with a bang as Kyle Richards revealed who she believes allegedly leaked stories about sister Kathy Hilton's Aspen "meltdown" to the media right after their cast trip.
Talking to Dorit Kemsley during a charity party, Kyle pondered, "You don't think it's weird that at every event, every detail is being leaked to the press?"
Dorit replied, "Yes, I do think it's weird. Do you think it's somebody in this group?" to which Kyle responded, "100 percent."
Kyle explained in a confessional, "First, there were leaks in Aspen. Then I heard from a very, very reliable source that there were other leaks that never made it to publication. I was told who the leak was and it's in this group."
Kyle added to Dorit, "Someone wants my sister to look bad so they that don't look as bad."
Sutton Stracke decided to confront Kathy's biggest critics—Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne—on Kyle's behalf. "Point blank," Sutton said before asking, "did either one of you leak to the press any of this information about Kathy?"
Erika responded, "No, I don't know how to do that," to which Kyle replied, "It was someone who works for you. A publicist."
Kyle explained in a confessional, "Kathy launched an investigation and found out it was someone on Erika's team that had leaked these stories."
Erika denied knowing anything about Kyle's allegations. As she stated in a confessional, "How convenient to accuse my publicist of press leaks. Your sister made an ass of herself in public and everyone saw it. It's really disappointing to see Kyle try to flip this back on me. Let's be honest, she's afraid of Kathy."
Lisa, in her confessional, called Kyle's accusations "bulls--t," adding, "Going to this extent to try to cover for her sister, un-f--king believable."
Kyle continued to explain herself, "People wanted out there what Kathy did to make her look bad and it only f--king hurts me."
Erika and Lisa denied any alleged plot to make Kathy look bad and eventually left Kyle's house. In the car, Lisa said to Erika, "I told you they were going to try and pin all this on us."
Meanwhile, Kyle told the rest of the RHOBH cast she just wants "everything to be OK with my family."
Fans will have to tune in to the Bravo series' reunion—which kicks off Oct. 12—to see the fallout from Kyle's accusations.
