Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of How Daughter Stormi Is Bonding With Baby Brother

Kylie Jenner gave an update after her Paris Fashion Week trip on how Stormi and her baby brother are building a sibling bond.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 06, 2022 12:44 AMTags
Kardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Shows How Stormi Bonds With Her Baby Brother

Stormi Webster and her baby brother are keeping up with each other.

On Oct. 4, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet glimpse into her life at home, including what her kids are up to upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. In photos posted to Instagram, the children welcomed their mother after her trip abroad by taping a colorful, hand-drawn sign on the garage that read "welcome home," along with sunflowers, a carved pumpkin and a toy waiting on the side.

The little ones were also seen forming a sibling and fashion connection by wearing the same style of brown sneakers with red laces and gray clothing. Kylie—who captioned her post "home"—also uploaded an image of herself wearing a black bikini while relaxing poolside with her baby boy, as well as Stormi petting a white horse and rocking a casual outfit with a beaded bracelet.

Kylie shares Stormi, 4, and her 8-month-old son with Travis Scott. The reality star has yet to disclose her baby boy's name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf Webster.

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him," Kylie continued. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave further insight into the dilemma on the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians, on which she spoke about the pressure to put something down on the birth certificate.

While talking to mom Kris Jenner, the makeup mogul teased that she and Travis "think we know his official name," but won't unveil just yet "because god forbid we change it again."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Editor From Kanye West

3
Exclusive

The Masked Singer's Mummies Detail Their Special Reunion

"We really didn't have a name," Kylie told Kris. "I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn't."

Regardless of the stress behind naming her chid, the Life of Kylie alum said in April that she was feeling good after becoming a mother of two.

"It's not easy for anyone," Kylie told Extra. "I'm sure everyone goes through different struggles with it, but it's great—I'm in baby heaven."

Keep scrolling to see more sweet moments of Kylie and her baby boy.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Welcome Baby Boy Webster

On Feb. 2, 2022, Kylie gave birth to her and Travis' second child and first son. He joined big sister Stormi Webster, 4. The couple originally named him Wolf, but Kylie later revealed that that was no longer his name. She has not yet revealed his new one.

In the months following his birth, Kylie has shared rare glimpses of her baby boy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube
Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

Instagram
Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Instagram
Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Instagram
Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Editor From Kanye West

3
Exclusive

The Masked Singer's Mummies Detail Their Special Reunion

4

Cory Hardrict Calls Out “Lies” Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

5

Kyle Richards Accuses Erika Jayne's Team of Leaking Kathy Hilton Story

Latest News

Kyle Richards Accuses Erika Jayne's Team of Leaking Kathy Hilton Story

Exclusive

The Masked Singer's Mummies Detail Their Special Reunion

Kylie Jenner Shares How Daughter Stormi Is Bonding With Baby Brother

Cory Hardrict Calls Out “Lies” Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Norman Reedus Reveals How He Proposed to Diane Kruger

See Megan Thee Stallion's Fiery Red Hair Transformation

Scooby-Doo Confirms Velma's Sexuality in New Halloween Movie