Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of How Daughter Stormi Is Bonding With Baby Brother

Watch : Kylie Jenner Unpacks the Drama Around Her Son's Name

Stormi Webster and her baby brother are keeping up with each other.

On Oct. 4, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet glimpse into her life at home, including what her kids are up to upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. In photos posted to Instagram, the children welcomed their mother after her trip abroad by taping a colorful, hand-drawn sign on the garage that read "welcome home," along with sunflowers, a carved pumpkin and a toy waiting on the side.

The little ones were also seen forming a sibling and fashion connection by wearing the same style of brown sneakers with red laces and gray clothing. Kylie—who captioned her post "home"—also uploaded an image of herself wearing a black bikini while relaxing poolside with her baby boy, as well as Stormi petting a white horse and rocking a casual outfit with a beaded bracelet.

Kylie shares Stormi, 4, and her 8-month-old son with Travis Scott. The reality star has yet to disclose her baby boy's name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf Webster.