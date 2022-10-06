Cory Hardrict Calls Out “Lies” Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Watch : Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

Cory Hardrict is setting the record straight on his divorce from Tia Mowry.

The actor shut down speculation surrounding what went wrong in his relationship with Tia after the Sister, Sister alum shared on Oct. 4 that the two had "decided to go our separate ways" after 14 years of marriage. When a social media user commented on Cory's Instagram page, suggesting that he "cheated on her," the 42-year-old wrote back, "Lies!"

Cory's initial post—which showed the star sitting on a chair while tossing a baseball—was shared on Oct. 3, before news of the breakup broke. At the time, Tia had commented with an emoji of a flexing arm.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2008, share their two kids: son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.