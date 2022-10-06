Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Controversial Take on Kim's "Get Your F--king Ass Up" Saying

In a preview for the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian defended sister Kim Kardashian's controversial "get your f--king ass up" mantra. Here's what she said.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 06, 2022 12:00 PMTags
TVKim KardashianKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Kim Kardashian BACKTRACKS on Vanity Fair Work Comment

Never go against the family.

Khloe Kardashian appears to be following this mantra in a first look for the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. In the sneak peek, Kim Kardashian is seen filming her controversial Variety profile, in which she instructed aspiring businesswomen to "get your f--king ass up and work." And while the SKIMS founder receives an immense amount of backlash for the remark, Khloe reveals she doesn't disagree with the messaging.

"It's the right message," she notes in a confessional for the show, "the wrong messenger."

She further supports her sister by noting that the drama "never ends," adding, "It won't end until we end."

Kim addressed the headline-making comment herself during a March 28 appearance on Good Morning America. In the sit down with Robin Roberts, the businesswoman defended that the saying was "taken out of context."

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it," she said at the time. "It became a sound bite really with no context."

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

"And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous,'" she continued, "my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kim further defended that her words were not "a blanket statement towards women." She did, however, apologize "if it was received that way."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

However, Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister contradicted Kim's stance, writing on Twitter March 28, "It's not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: 'What would be your advice for women in business?' The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually."

See the drama play out for yourself when the new episode of The Kardashians hits Hulu Oct. 13.

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

3

How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her “Thicker Body” After IVF

4

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Philip Schneider

5

Kim Kardashian Hints About Why “Hot Girls” Fall for Pete Davidson

Latest News

Exclusive

How Tyler Hubbard Is Bringing Hope and Joy as New Solo Artist

Post Malone's New Face Tattoo Will Have You Saying "Wow"

Why Christian Bale Says He "Owes" His Career to Leonardo DiCaprio

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim's "Get Your F--king Ass Up" Saying

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

The Kardashians: Khloe Recalls Getting Glammed Up for Mugshot

This Amazon Fabric Shaver Has 74,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews