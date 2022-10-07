Why Adam Lambert's Witch Hunt Is the Perfect Halloween Party for Music Fans

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Forget about pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Halloween's must-see attraction may just be Adam Lambert's new tour.
In celebration of the spooky October holiday, the former American Idol contestant is kicking off a series of concerts appropriately titled The Witch Hunt.
"There's a theme running through the shows," Adam exclusively told E! News before opening night on Oct. 19. "What I've done is I've gone through my catalogue and picked out the songs that fit this Halloween theme…I also picked out some amazing songs that I've loved over the years that also fit into this vibe and I think people are gonna really love coming to the show."
In addition to performing more covers than ever before, Adam said he's encouraging ticketholders to show up in costume or dressed to impress at the very least. After all, fashion is one of Adam's favorite elements about putting on a show.
"I feel like what you wear and how you put yourself together puts you in a mood," he said. "It puts you in character. It communicates something that matches the music. I'm still in the process of figuring out exactly what I'm going to wear, but I'm definitely pulling out all the stops."
And while Adam is used to performing at massive venues especially when on tour with Queen, the 40-year-old is looking forward to performing in more intimate venues where everyone can see him up close and personal.
"These things are important," he said. "Intimate shows are also more fun in some ways. You can see the people. You feel like you can connect with them easier and quicker."
Before kicking off his wicked good tour, Adam is sharing secrets behind his performances. Keep scrolling for more and find out when the "Whataya Want From Me" singer is coming to your town here.
