Norman Reedus Reveals How He Proposed to Diane Kruger With Help From Daughter Nova

Thunderstorms, COVID-19 and partying teenagers couldn't stop Norman Reedus from proposing to Diane Kruger.

While The Walking Dead star popped the question to the National Treasure actress in Aug. 2021, he's recently shared how his plans for an elaborate proposal were foiled—multiple times—resulting in a sweetly simple moment.

Admitting that the ring was "burning a hole in his pocket," while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 4, he explained that he tried to propose while on a motorcycle trip in Savannah, Ga., but the couple ran into some obstacles.

"We get there and there were tons of drunk teenagers with no masks on," he said, noting that it was during the height of the pandemic, "so we really didn't go out."

The 53-year-old actor continued, "I was looking for some place really pretty to do it, but there was a huge thunderstorm that hit us."

The next morning he was back at home with the daughter he shares with Kruger, Nova Tennessee, 3, on his lap.