The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Recalls Getting Glammed Up for Her Mugshot in Jail at 22

During the Oct. 6 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian reflected on her brief stint in jail in 2008. Find out what she shared here.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Goes to Jail for DUI: KUWTK RECAP (S3, E1)

Khloe Kardashian did her own glam before taking her mugshot. Bible.

During the Oct. 6 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Good American founder looked back on the mugshot she took ahead of her jail sentence in 2008. While trying a weed gummy with mom Kris Jenner, Khloe joked that she'd take the fall if they got busted with the cannabis goods.

"I've already been to jail before," she quipped, "it doesn't matter anymore."

In a confessional, Khloe reflected, "I went to jail when I was like 22. I went to jail for a DUI, not smart. Don't drink and drive."

When Kris commented that Khloe's mugshot was actually "really cute," Khloe revealed that the glam was courtesy of herself and BFF Malika Haqq. "Malika did my hair for my mugshot," she shared. "I did my own makeup."

However, despite Kris having a framed photo of the headline-making shot, Khloe made it clear that she won't be doing a redo any time soon. "I've never been to jail since," she added in a confessional. "So I've learned my lesson."

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Bikini Photos

In March 2007, Khloe was arrested for driving under the influence. The arrest was later a major topic in the first season of the family's E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I really wasn't that drunk," she defended to her family at the time. "It wasn't a high percentage."

As a result of the DUI, Khloe was ordered to complete community service and to attend alcohol education classes. But, as was documented in the season three premiere of KUWTK, she was sentenced to 30 days in jail after missing two consecutive weeks of the aforementioned course.

LA County Sheriff's Department

"My judge is not very happy with me," she said in a KUWTK confessional. "He thinks that my job is a luxury and that there's no excuse on why I got kicked out."

On July 18, 2008, she reported to a jail in Lynwood, Calif., where she served less than three hours of her 30 day sentence. She was released early due to overcrowding.

Following her release, Khloe shared, "It's not fun. Being in there for 30 days, I would've died."

New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.

