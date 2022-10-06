The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Recalls Getting Glammed Up for Her Mugshot in Jail at 22

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Goes to Jail for DUI: KUWTK RECAP (S3, E1)

Khloe Kardashian did her own glam before taking her mugshot. Bible.

During the Oct. 6 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Good American founder looked back on the mugshot she took ahead of her jail sentence in 2008. While trying a weed gummy with mom Kris Jenner, Khloe joked that she'd take the fall if they got busted with the cannabis goods.

"I've already been to jail before," she quipped, "it doesn't matter anymore."

In a confessional, Khloe reflected, "I went to jail when I was like 22. I went to jail for a DUI, not smart. Don't drink and drive."

When Kris commented that Khloe's mugshot was actually "really cute," Khloe revealed that the glam was courtesy of herself and BFF Malika Haqq. "Malika did my hair for my mugshot," she shared. "I did my own makeup."

However, despite Kris having a framed photo of the headline-making shot, Khloe made it clear that she won't be doing a redo any time soon. "I've never been to jail since," she added in a confessional. "So I've learned my lesson."