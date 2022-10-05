Megan Thee Stallion Channels The Little Mermaid With Fiery Red Hair Transformation

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Cures Sadness With Jewelry at BBMAs 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is serving more than just body-ody-ody-ody.

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper has officially kissed her black hair goodbye, as she unveiled a fiery red new 'do while attending the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4. Based on her entire look, Megan wanted all eyes to be on her epic beauty transformation.

While the artist is known for her wildly audacious fashion, she took the less is more approach wearing an understated black long-sleeve dress paired with matching strappy sandal heels.

Taking to Instagram later that evening, the 27-year-old snapped two sexy selfies that not only captured behind-the-scenes moments of her glam session but close-ups of her vibrant red hair color. If anything, it resembled Ariel's look in Disney's 1989 animated film, The Little Mermaid.

In both photos, Megan showcased her half-up-half-down hairstyle with voluminous curls, which complemented her glamorous makeup. She opted for a bronzy smoky eye and lined her lips in brown and layered clear gloss on top.