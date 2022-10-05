Exclusive

Chucky's Devon Sawa Reveals What It's Really Like Filming With the Killer Doll

Devon Sawa teases Chucky season two and shares behind-the-scenes details about working with the legendary doll on set. Here's what the actor revealed.

By Brett Malec Oct 05, 2022 10:09 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique

Get ready for a bloody good time, horror fans.

SYFY's Chucky is back for its sophomore season Oct. 5 and according to star Devon Sawa, "It's like season one but on steroids."

"There's all sorts of crazy things that happen and I'm telling you people are not gonna be upset this year," the actor exclusively told E! News. "They're gonna be thrilled."

The new season will follow Chucky as he seeks revenge on the teens who thwarted his plan to invade America's children's hospitals last year. Because his character died last season, Sawa is returning in a new role as a priest at a school for juvenile delinquents—and one who definitely has his run-ins with the mischievous killer doll.

"This year I've got a lot more stuff with Chucky," he teased. "It was fun."

However, filming scenes with Chucky is a lot more complicated—and requires a lot more takes—than you'd think due to the on-set mechanics of working with the props..

"What you don't know—or what I didn't know—is that you have to do each bit and there's a different Chucky for everything," Sawa explained. "There's Chucky with legs, there's Chucky with arms, there's mad Chucky, happy Chucky."

photos
We Can't Keep These 25 Secrets About Casper Hidden Any Longer

Recounting the first time he worked with the doll on season one, he continued, "We had to do this drunk scene line by line, moment for moment, and it was frustrating at first. Then you get used to it. You start learning the process and now it's just like, 'OK, we're doing stuff with Chucky today. This is how I have to prepare, this is how we have to do it.' It's a little bit different than just working with a regular actor."

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; SYFY/USA

As for why fans have loved the murderous doll for so many decades, the Final Destination alum credits Chucky creator Don Mancini.

"It's chemistry—he made the right doll and added the right voice and gave it the right attitude," he gushed, "that's why it's worked so well and that's why it fits in with the rest of the horror icons like Jason and Freddie."

Season two of Chucky premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. on USA and SYFY.

(E!, USA and SYFY are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Philip Schneider

3

Gisele Bündchen Ditches Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

4

Nick Cannon Takes Abby De La Rosa on “Unforgettable” Beachy Babymoon

5

Meghan Markle Calls Out "Toxic" Stereotypes Against Asian Women

Latest News

Norman Reedus Reveals How He Proposed to Diane Kruger

See Megan Thee Stallion's Fiery Red Hair Transformation

Scooby-Doo Confirms Velma's Sexuality in New Halloween Movie

Meghan Markle Calls Out "Toxic" Stereotypes Against Asian Women

Exclusive

Devon Sawa on What It's Really like Filming With a Chucky Doll

Exclusive

Zach Shallcross Reveals Where He Stands With Rachel Recchia

Reese Witherspoon Says She & Daughter Ava “Don’t See” The Resemblance