Chucky's Devon Sawa Reveals What It's Really Like Filming With the Killer Doll

Get ready for a bloody good time, horror fans.
SYFY's Chucky is back for its sophomore season Oct. 5 and according to star Devon Sawa, "It's like season one but on steroids."
"There's all sorts of crazy things that happen and I'm telling you people are not gonna be upset this year," the actor exclusively told E! News. "They're gonna be thrilled."
The new season will follow Chucky as he seeks revenge on the teens who thwarted his plan to invade America's children's hospitals last year. Because his character died last season, Sawa is returning in a new role as a priest at a school for juvenile delinquents—and one who definitely has his run-ins with the mischievous killer doll.
"This year I've got a lot more stuff with Chucky," he teased. "It was fun."
However, filming scenes with Chucky is a lot more complicated—and requires a lot more takes—than you'd think due to the on-set mechanics of working with the props..
"What you don't know—or what I didn't know—is that you have to do each bit and there's a different Chucky for everything," Sawa explained. "There's Chucky with legs, there's Chucky with arms, there's mad Chucky, happy Chucky."
Recounting the first time he worked with the doll on season one, he continued, "We had to do this drunk scene line by line, moment for moment, and it was frustrating at first. Then you get used to it. You start learning the process and now it's just like, 'OK, we're doing stuff with Chucky today. This is how I have to prepare, this is how we have to do it.' It's a little bit different than just working with a regular actor."
As for why fans have loved the murderous doll for so many decades, the Final Destination alum credits Chucky creator Don Mancini.
"It's chemistry—he made the right doll and added the right voice and gave it the right attitude," he gushed, "that's why it's worked so well and that's why it fits in with the rest of the horror icons like Jason and Freddie."
Season two of Chucky premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. on USA and SYFY.
(E!, USA and SYFY are all part of the NBCUniversal family)